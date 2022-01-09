Betty White’s ‘Not Into Animal Rights’ Statement

When the news of Betty White’s death broke on December 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday, millions of her fans shed a tear.

With a career that spanned nearly eight decades, the actress made a name for herself.

She was praised for more than just her comedic abilities, though.

White was a huge animal lover who was always willing to lend a helping hand to animal-related causes.

Despite this, the legendary actress stated that she was “not into animal rights” at one point.

White, who was born on January 17, 1922, began acting in the 1940s.

She went on to become one of the most well-known figures in the industry.

The icon received numerous awards, including three American Comedy Awards and multiple Primetime Emmys, for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.

“She produced, co-created, and starred in her own sitcom, hired female directors, and deliberately chose her career over marriage,” wrote Jennifer Keishin Armstrong in When Women Invented Television (via CNN).

White, who was 99 years old, died on December 31, 2021, according to multiple sources.

Soon after, articles praising her work in the entertainment industry and for animals began to appear.

White has always been outspoken about her love for animals, claiming that her feelings for them go back to “the womb,” according to TV Guide. She has partnered with the Morris Animal Foundation for over 40 years, according to TV Guide.

In addition, the actor worked with the Los Angeles Zoo.

White, on the other hand, stated that she is “not into animal rights” and that her work is classified differently.

She noted, “I don’t get into the political or demonstrative side.”

“I’m just completely dedicated to my health and well-being.”

Why the distinction? White believes that animal activists “only focus on the heartbreaking things,” which contributes to public dissatisfaction.

“I’m a big cockeyed optimist,” says the narrator.

In contrast to the negative, I try to emphasize the positive.”

We have lost a legend, a wildlife champion, and a friend today.

“The Los Angeles Zoo cannot thank Betty White enough for her decades of support, and we share your grief,” says Denise M Verret, CEO and Zoo Director.

