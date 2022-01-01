Betty White’s SNL episode will be re-aired tonight, with Sandra Bullock and Robert Redford among those paying tribute.

Betty White’s Saturday Night Live episode will be re-aired tonight, with Sandra Bullock and Robert Redford among the celebrities paying tribute.

BETTY White’s Saturday Night Live episode will be re-aired tonight, with Sandra Bullock and Robert Redford among the celebrities paying tribute to the late actress.

The Golden Girl’s star, who had a nearly nine-decade Hollywood career, died on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

On New Year’s Day, at 11.30 p.m. ET, NBC will re-air the Betty White-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live from 2010.

Jay-Z was a special guest on the episode, which first aired on May 8th.

Betty was chosen as the host after a successful Facebook campaign to get her on the show.

Betty had previously turned down offers to host the popular comedy show.

“I stopped asking after three rejections,” Lorne Michaels, executive producer of Saturday Night Live, told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

“However, once the Facebook thing got going, it seemed amusing.”

“When I first heard about the campaign to get me to host Saturday Night Live, I had no idea what Facebook was,” White said in her opening monologue, referring to the campaign.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Betty White blog…

Betty, on the other hand, was apprehensive, according to an interview with the outlet at the time.

“‘Thank them so much, I appreciate it, but no thank you,’ I told my agent.

‘You’ve got to do it,’ he said, ‘because people have had such an overdose of me that they don’t need me anymore!’

‘I’ll divorce you if you don’t do it!’ Betty exclaimed.

Betty played an elderly woman who irritates a census taker, played by Tina Fey, on the show.

On NPR’s Delicious Dish, the Golden Girl portrayed a prisoner’s grandmother and a baker.

On Saturday, it was also announced that a film highlighting Betty’s remarkable life will be released in theaters to commemorate what would have been her 100th birthday later this month.

Betty White: 100 Years Young, a special tribute film filmed ahead of the celebration, will still be released as planned, according to the film’s producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” the couple said in a statement to the New York Post.

We grew to admire and love Betty as a person and an accomplished entertainer over the many years we worked with her.

“We are grateful for the many years of joy she brought to all of us.

Betty always joked that she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career that lasted as long as she did.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.