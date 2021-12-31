Who Were Betty White’s Husbands and Was She Married When She Died?

Who Were Betty White’s Husbands and Was She Married at the Time of Her Death?

Betty White was married at the time of her death; if so, who were her husbands?

Betty White died in December, and her death received a lot of attention.

On December 31, 2021, fans were taken aback.

At 99 years old, White appeared to be the epitome of health and youth, and she even planned a special birthday celebration for when she turned 100 in January 2022.

Now we’re going over Betty White’s previous husbands.

So, who were White’s husbands, and did she die married?

Betty White is best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

She began her career in the late 1930s and went on to win five Primetime Emmy Awards during her lifetime.

She also received Golden Globe nominations and won SAG Awards, American Comedy Awards, and a Grammy.

White died in December, and it was a tragic loss.

She will celebrate her 100th birthday on December 31, 2021, which is only a few weeks away.

According to TMZ, White died at home early Friday morning.

Before turning 100, White spoke to People about her age.

She said, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

“It’s unbelievable.”

White also joked about her less-than-ideal diet, which she credited with keeping her going through the years.

“I try to avoid anything green,” she explained.

“At first glance, it appears to be working.”

She attracted a slew of suitors and romances during her lifetime, not only because of her comedic genius and quick wit.

So, who were Betty White’s boyfriends and girlfriends during her lifetime?

Betty White’s first husband, according to Distractify, was army pilot Dick Barker, but their relationship only lasted a year.

They married and divorced in 1945.

After that, White married Lane Allen in 1947.

Allen had previously worked as a casting director and actor, which seemed to benefit White at first.

They did divorce in 1949, though.

Following their divorce, White’s showbiz career seemed to take off.

White married Allen Ludden in 1963 after meeting him in 1961.

White made an appearance as a guest star on Ludden’s game show Password.

White believes he is her true love.

Due to stomach cancer, Ludden passed away in 1981.

White also told Oprah Winfrey that she has one major regret about her relationship with him.

“By saying,… I squandered an entire year that Allen and I could have spent together…”

