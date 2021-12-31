Betty White’s Stepchildren’s Ages in 2021, as Well as How She Feels About Being a Stepmother

Betty White’s death, which occurred at the end of 2021, came as a shock to movie and television fans.

She died at the age of 99, just weeks shy of turning 100, and is survived by three stepchildren.

So, what are Betty White’s stepchildren’s ages in 2021, and how did she feel about becoming a stepmother?

Betty White never had children of her own because she preferred to focus on her career over starting a family.

In 2012, White told CBS News about her decision, saying, “I’ve never regretted it.”

“I’m so obsessive about things that I’m sure if I’d ever gotten pregnant, that would have been my entire focus.”

However, because I am focused on my career, I did not choose to have children.

And, as obsessive as I am, I don’t think I could manage both.”

Allen Ludden provided her with the opportunity to experience parenthood.

According to Romper, Betty White’s third husband, Ludden, had three children from his previous marriage.

Prior to White, his first wife died of cancer in 1961.

When his three children became Betty White’s stepchildren, they were in their early adolescent years.

Ludden died in the 1980s, and White referred to him as the love of her life and the only marriage that meant anything to her.

So, in 2021, how old are Betty White’s stepchildren?

Martha Ludden, the oldest child, was born in 1950, according to Closer Weekly.

In 2021, she will be 71 years old.

Sarah Ludden was born in 1952, so in 2021 she will be 69 years old.

The eldest of the three children, David Ludden, was born in 1948.

In the year 2021, he will be 73 years old.

David Ludden earned his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978 and went on to become a history professor, according to Closer Weekly.

He went on to become an author, and his work earned him a number of accolades.

Martha Ludden graduated from law school in 1990 and then went on to work with disabled people.

There isn’t much known about Martha, though she is said to have had a tense relationship with White since she was a child.

Sarah Ludden, on the other hand, reportedly began her career as an audiologist and dancer before moving on to karate.

