Betty White’s Sweet Message to Fans Days Before Her Death can be seen below.

Betty White is still warming our hearts, even though she’s no longer with us.

In a touching video posted to social media after her death, the late legend sweetly urged fans to “stick around.”

White’s assistant explained in the caption of the post that the video was intended to be shared for her 100th birthday, Jan.

The iconic comedian appears to have filmed her message on December, based on the outfit she is wearing in the video.

She died at the age of 20, 11 days before her milestone birthday, and less than a month before her birthday.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support throughout the years,” she said in the video.

“Thank you very much, and please stay.”

Fans commemorated the actress’s birthday by donating to animal welfare organizations.

White’s assistant wrote, “As we continue to see numbers [sic]coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through (hashtag)thebettywhitechallenge.”

“She could never have imagined such a show of affection and would be [sic]grateful to everyone.”

We also recorded one that we planned to post on social media on her birthday when we recorded her special message to moviegoers.

She was celebrating YOU – her fans – on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

She was aware of her good fortune; she sensed love and never took it for granted.

As a thank you [sic]from Betty and the animals, I believe it is appropriate to post today.”

The beloved Golden Girls star suffered a stroke six days before her death on New Year’s Eve, according to a death certificate obtained by ET.

A cerebrovascular accident was determined as the cause of her death.

