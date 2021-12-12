Between Harley Quinn and Miss Minutes, Tara Strong reveals who is scarier.

Between Harley Quinn and Miss Minutes, Tara Strong reveals who is the scarier of the two.

Tara Strong is best known for voicing DC’s Harley Quinn and Miss Minutes in Marvel’s Disney(plus) series Loki, and while the two characters are quite different — Harley is an anti-hero and former associate of the Joker who is more than a little homicidal at times, while Miss Minutes is, well, an animated artificial intelligence mascot of sorts for the Time Variance Authority — they can both be quite frightening.

According to Strong, there is a clear winner when it comes to who is scarier between Miss Minutes and Harley — and that winner is the clock.

Strong was asked who she thought was scarier in an interview with ComicBook.com, and she didn’t hesitate to say Miss Minutes, joking that she is the TVA’s real brains.

“Miss Minutes is scarier than Harley; you know she’s the brains, right?” Strong said.

While she was joking about Miss Minutes being behind everything at the TVA, she did go on to say that she has no idea what Miss Minutes’ full role is, and that much of the information about her character was revealed only as she was filming Loki — even though she believes Miss Minutes deserves her own spotlight.

“I just don’t know.”

I had no idea what that show was about when I auditioned for it.

I didn’t know what world she’d be in, and I didn’t know what it was until I booked it and was on Zoom with all the MCU team and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is Loki.’ And even with that, I was like, ‘Well, how sentient is she, how much does she know here?’ And it was all revealed as we went, and I still don’t know who runs the TVA.’

So, you know, I can make a joke about it being her.

She also needs her own spin-off and feature film, and you know, I should play it in an on-camera version.”

Strong has previously stated that she has no idea what will happen to Miss Minutes, though fans are hopeful that we will see more of her in the show’s second season.

