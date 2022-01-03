Between seasons, ‘Cobra Kai’ cast members Gianni DeCenzo and Jacob Bertrand each practice a different martial art than karate.

Gianni DeCenzo and Jacob Bertrand, co-stars on Cobra Kai, both trained in karate.

The show is based on the Karate Kid movies, but it doesn’t cover every martial art.

In between seasons, both actors took it upon themselves to train, and each of them chose a different martial art to practice.

Aside from Karate, they each described their other martial arts.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now available on Netflix.

DeCenzo was cast as Demetri, a high school student who took up Karate in the film Cobra Kai.

After seeing all of his friends join Cobra Kai, Demetri decided to join.

Demetri, on the other hand, opted for Miyagi-Do’s free classes.

DeCenzo didn’t begin Karate training until season 2, and in the interim, he experimented with other martial arts.

DeCenzo told Cheat Sheet, “I try to stay flexible.”

“One of my favorite things to do is to go to Kkrav Maga classes with my father, which is an Israeli fighting technique.”

It’s definitely not the same as what they have us do on Cobra Kai, but it does have a lot of similar kicks and punches, so it helps.

In general, I just try to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

I always tell myself that next season I’m going to get shredded, so who knows? Maybe season 6?”

Bertrand was cast as Eli, one of Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) first Cobra Kai students, in the film Cobra Kai.

Eli’s transformation into Hawk, complete with a colored mohawk, resulted from his Karate training.

Betrand has been training for EliHawk since season 1 of Cobra Kai.

“I was doing a little bit of Muay Thai between seasons 3 and 4,” Bertrand said.

“I train specifically for my character more than anything else.”

Hawk is known for his brutal elbows, which he throws all of the time.

During the off-season, I focused on that.”

There is a lot more fighting in Cobra Kai Season 4 than there was in the first season, as fans who watched it saw.

The Cobra Kai cast members improve their abilities with each season.

It’s beneficial to have more training for those who started in season 2…

