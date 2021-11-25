Beverley Knight, in The Drifters Girl, at the Garrick Theatre, in a review:

Beverley Knight leads the way in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre.

I have an issue with The Drifters Girl’s title, and it has nothing to do with the apostrophe that’s missing.

Couldn’t Faye Treadwell, one of the first African American female music managers, have been upgraded from ‘girl’ to something a little less gender-dismissive given that she single-handedly steered the Drifters through decades of success after her husband, George Treadwell, died?

After all, Treadwell (Beverley Knight) is the tough boss who kept the Drifters from drifting by moving them to England for a career reboot when their American fame began to fade, all while fighting a series of legal battles over the group’s name.

I doubt I’ll be the only one who didn’t realize before the show that the Drifters’ lineup had more ins and outs over the years than an all-day hokey-cokey.

This dizzying churn of personnel – wryly reflected in the fact that all four other adult cast members play “and others” except Knight – makes it difficult to become invested in individual stories.

Ed Curtis, the book’s author, wisely rolls with the punches, instead focusing on Faye, who recounts a sloppy history of her involvement to her young daughter, and the incomparably sweet Drifters’ sound.

That beguiling blend of soul and doo-wop produced hits from the group’s earliest incarnation in the mid-1950s as Clyde McPhatter and the Drifters, though arguably not enough of the instantly recognisable headline hits required to sustain a West End jukebox musical.

With songs like “Save the Last Dance for Me” and “Under the Boardwalk,” Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, all indefatigable quick-change performers, do great work.

The irrepressibly jaunty “Come on Over to My Place” is interlaced with a selection of the grimly predictable racist and sexist slurs that the group and Faye had to endure in one sharply cross-cut episode.

Bernard gives George Treadwell, the original owner of the Drifters name, a sharp-edged twinkle, while Knight pushes on, unfazed by the fact that Faye is forced to sing the best songs.

Faye becomes 90% more courageous as a result of Knight’s intervention.

