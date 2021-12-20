Bevin Prince of One Tree Hill reveals that during the early seasons of the show, she earned (dollar)75 per day.

Bevin Prince revealed that adding actress to her resume didn’t look exactly like TV fans might expect it to when reflecting on her One Tree Hill experience.

“We were earning (dollar)75 per day for 16 to 18-hour days.”

On Monday, December 20, Prince, 39, revealed to Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton during the “Drama Queens” podcast that he was still in college and trying to finish his degree at the same time, which was “really complicated for me.”

“I got to know you guys so well because we were displaced from Hollywood, and Soph, you were especially a champion for me along the way with everyone.”

Then they began to delegate authority to me.”

Bevin got a bigger role on the show after an onscreen romance with Antwon Tanner’s Skills, according to Prince, who appeared on the show from season 1 to season 4.

“Wow, that was fantastic.

That had been a fantastic day.

To be honest, I recall it vividly.

When they first approached me, they told me that Bevin and Skills were going to start dating.

It’s difficult to process because it feels like winning the lottery,” she explained.

“Especially in light of how many incredible actors there are out there who never get the chance to walk into a room to audition,” she says.

Although her time on the teen drama had its ups and downs, the North Carolina native learned a lot about her work ethic.

“When I look back on it, there are a lot of things I’m really proud of.”

“I think one of the things I’m most proud of is my ability to show up and show up really hard,” Prince, who appeared in cameos on seasons 5 and 9, said.

“I’m not going to shake my pom pom lightly if someone asks me to.”

I was very serious about that (dollar)75-per-day job.”

Prince decided to return to school rather than continue her career after her time on the WB-turned-CW hit series.

“Because I wasn’t getting enough work, I decided to pursue a career in production.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

One Tree Hill’s Bevin Prince Reveals That She Made (dollar)75 a Day During Early Seasons