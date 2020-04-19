Beyoncé Advocates for African-Americans Fighting Coronavirus During One World Concert

Beyoncé is taking a stand.

The world-famous performer made a surprise appearance during tonight’s One World: Together at Home concert special, where she advocated for the communities most vulnerable to the deadly virus. Bey also expressed her gratitude for the medical professionals and essential workers risking their lives to keep us safe.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy,” she shared. “To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families taking care of ours we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your self-less service.”

She then highlighted the African-American community, saying, “Black Americans belong to these parts of the work force that don’t have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this cries. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk.”

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America,” Bey continued. “In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans.”

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you.”

When Queen Bey speaks, we listen.

For the latest details from One World: Together at Home, check out our live blog here.