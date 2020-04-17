Beyonce, Ariana Grande and More: Watch The Disney Family Singalong With Our Live Blog

Let’s get down to business…to sing…some songs.

ABC is bringing the Disney joy tonight with The Disney Family Singalong, a full-on concert of Disney tunes, performed by celebs from their homes, with their families. Is it still totally weird that this is where we’re at in life, watching celebrities sing Disney songs from their impressive living rooms and kitchens? Yes. Is it totally something we’re here to watch every minute of? You bet.

We’re already singing to ourselves, alone in our homes, so we might as well sing along with other people who are also doing that! Plus, we’ve been promised some real bops and some real celebs (hello, Ariana Grande and maybe Zac Efron!).

We’ll be here singing (and drinking) for the whole special, so strap on in and stay tuned.

8:03 p.m.: Did Derek Hough and his fiancee just already have Beauty and the Beast costumes for this or did they get them specially shipped in? We’re absolutely not surprised if it’s the first option and we hope it wasn’t the second.

8:04 p.m.: Well of course Julianne Hough just has a Belle costume. That makes sense.

8:08 p.m.: Josh Groban and “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” is already over?! These numbers are coming too fast to even sing along to!

8:12 p.m.: We will take any opportunity to listen to Auli’i Cravalho sing “How Far It Goes” but we’ll keep some of our dignity by not trying to sing along with her. (Remember when she did this live on the Oscars and even got hit in the head and still killed it? A true star.)

8:19 p.m.: BEYONCE?!?!?!

8:20 p.m.: Sorry…BEYONCE?!?! IS HERE?!?! SINGING WITH AN INSTAGRAM FILTER ON HER FACE?! What did we do to deserve this, honestly.

8:25 p.m.: It’s easy to forget how dang good of a singer Amber Riley is until she’s in front of you absolutely slaying one of the biggest songs of the past decade. Let it goooooooo!

