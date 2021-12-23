Beyonce has won how many Grammy Awards?

Beyonce has how many Grammy Awards?

BEYONCÉ Giselle Knowles-Carter is arguably one of the world’s most well-known singers.

She’s won a slew of awards over the years, including multiple Grammys, and fans are now curious as to how many the former Destiny’s Child singer has received.

Beyoncé, 40, has received 79 Grammy nominations, making her the most awarded and nominated female artist in Grammy history as of 2021.

She now has 28 Grammys after winning Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé is said to have won 102 awards and been nominated for over 200 more.

Beyoncé’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, was released five years ago, and fans are eager to learn if she will release a seventh.

The singer and mother of three revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2021 that she is currently working on a new album, but no release date has been set.

“I think we’re all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again after all the isolation and injustice of the past year.”

I sense a renaissance forming, and I want to help nurture it in any way I can.

She told the news organization, “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

“It can take me a year to sift through thousands of sounds to find the perfect kick or snare.”

There can be up to 200 stacked harmonies in a chorus.

Still, nothing compares to the amount of love, passion, and healing I experience in the studio.”

“It’s just as thrilling now as it was when I was nine years old, after 31 years.”

Beyoncé announced, “Yes, the music is coming!”

Despite the fact that she hasn’t released a new album in five years, she has kept busy, releasing Homecoming: The Live Album in 2018 and contributing music to The Lion King.

In 2018, she also released Everything Is Love, her first album as The Carters with Jay-Z.

