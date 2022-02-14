Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, and Other Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years

Viewers have witnessed Super Bowl moments during the halftime show that have been memorable for various reasons over the years.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake gave a controversial performance in 2004 that has sparked debate ever since.

Jackson was a surprise guest at the time, and a wardrobe malfunction resulted in her right breast being exposed.

Jackson revealed shortly after the incident, which was broadcast live to over 150 million viewers, that she had planned a “costume reveal” during the show.

“I didn’t intend for it to go as far as it did.”

“I sincerely apologize to anyone who has been offended, including the audience, MTV, CBS, and the NFL,” the Indiana native said in a video statement, adding that the decision was made “after final rehearsals.”

After The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary sparked new online discussions about Timberlake’s relationship with Britney Spears in February 2021, Timberlake addressed the infamous performance.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life when my actions exacerbated the problem, where I spoke out of turn or failed to speak up for what was right.

“I understand that I fell short in these and many other moments, and that I benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” the “Mirrors” star wrote at the time on Instagram.

“I want to personally apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, because I care about and respect these women, and I know I failed.”

When it came to inequality in the “flawed” entertainment industry, the record producer explained that there needed to be a “larger conversation.”

“It positions men, particularly white men, for success.”

He went on to say, “It’s designed this way.”

“As a man in a privileged position, I feel compelled to speak out.”

I didn’t recognize it for what it was because of my ignorance while it was happening in my own life, but I don’t want to benefit from others being dragged down again.

… I am deeply concerned about the well-being of those I love and have loved.

I know I’m capable of doing better, and I will.”

Later, the actress from Good Times, who had previously declined to comment publicly on the performance, did so.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and More