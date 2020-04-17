Beyoncé Makes Our Wish Come True With Surprise Appearance on Disney Family Singalong

Beyoncé is in your house!

When fans tuned into the Disney Family Singalong on Thursday they anticipated a fun evening of uplifting tunes, silly dancings and also a lot of star-studded minutes, consisting of one from an unique guest. Yet little did they know the special visitor would be the Lion King star herself.

The Queen Bey genuinely stunned all viewers when she showed up onscreen to do the timeless song “When You Wish Upon a Star.” She had her blondish-brown locks drew half-up and her makeup was effortless, much like her voice.

After that, she shared a message of hope to all her followers: “Hello to all of the families throughout the globe. I’m extremely honored and honored to be a part of the Disney family members as well as to help provide the Disney Family Singalong in collaboration with Feeding America. I ‘d such as to commit this track to all the health care workers that have been functioning tirelessly to maintain us secure as well as healthy and balanced. We greatly appreciate you.”

As the song came to a close, she included, “Please onto your households tight. Please be risk-free, don’t quit hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!”

On social networks, her myriads of fans went wild upon hearing of the rare performance from the celebrity. “How attempt they spring Beyoncé on us with definitely no caution I’m weeping,” one Twitter user shared.

As well as certainly, lots upon lots of people shared the popular Tiffany Pollard GIF in which she says, “Beyonce,” in wonder.

This is simply the start of what promises to be a magnificent night of efficiencies, with the High School Musical cast and more slated to appear. Fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic on their own!