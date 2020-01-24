Beyoncé Shares Rare Statement to Instagram After Ivy Park Launch

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé posted an Instagram with an actual caption.

Following the long awaited release of her Adidas x Ivy Park line on Jan. 18, Queen Bey took to Instagram to thank everyone who purchased parts of the line, especially those who stood outside in horrible weather to do so.

Sharing a photo and video from the line’s social media campaign, the star wrote,”I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online.”

Referencing her famous friends and family members who received the Ivy Park press packages filled with the line’s entire gamut of pieces, the singer wrote, “All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud.”

Closing things out, the mother of three wrote, “Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B.”

No doubt, everyone who received one of the giant orange boxes loves her deep, too.

Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Ashley Graham, Ellen DeGeneres, Missy Elliott, Diplo, Rita Ora, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Laverne Coxand Ciara all received their own packages, as did Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. And of course, her younger sister, Solange, also received the big orange box.

The last time Beyoncé penned a long Instagram caption like this one was on Feb. 20, 2019, when she and husband Jay-Z were honored with a Brit Award. She honored Meghan Markle in her post, who was pregnant with her and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie Harrison, at the time.

The photo showed the musical couple standing in front of a painting of the Duchess of Sussex. In the caption, the 38-year-old wrote, “Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova.”

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she continued. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

TBD if Meghan also received one of the Ivy Park press packages.