Bhad Bhabie Claps Back After She’s Accused of Darkening Her Skin

Bhad Bhabie isn’t taking accusations that she darkened her skin lightly.

The 17-year-old rapper became a topic of discussion on the internet today when she posted videos of herself sporting quite a different look than what fans are used to typically seeing.

Some went as far to say that Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli, purposefully altered her skin tone to appear as a different race.

“Umm I think that foundation is a little bit too dark on your face,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Okay this is blackfishing now for sure,” referencing a term used when describing the use of makeup to appear black.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” songstress rejected such claims, instead urging her critics to turn their attention to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot? I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time Bhabie has faced, and shot down, accusations of cultural appropriation. In a 2017 interview with Fader, the teen described the backlash to her public persona as “ridiculous.”

“You cannot act a color,” she said at the time. “Do not tell me I’m acting black because I’m not. I’m acting urban, or whatever you want to call it. I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me. I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever.”