Bianca Belair defeats 4 in WWE Survivor Series 2021.

Although Monday Night Raw had already won the battle for brand supremacy against Friday Night SmackDown at this point in WWE Survivor Series this year, the Women’s Elimination Match still held a lot of intrigue.

The match, which featured Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega representing Team Raw and Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm representing Team SmackDown, was an all-out battle for the women’s division’s supremacy, and fans had no idea who would win.

One of the main themes of the Women’s Elimination Match was how the SmackDown team was more cohesive than the Raw team, and it appeared that way at first when Carmella was eliminated (by Toni Storm).

After that, the other eliminations came at a much slower pace, and the cracks in the SmackDown team began to show.

Because, while Raw has individuals, it was clear that they could, at the very least, work together more than the SmackDown team for a short period of time.

Following Carmella’s exit, the other contestants were eliminated in quick succession, with Queen Zelina Vega being eliminated second overall, this time by Toni Storm.

After that, Storm was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Morgan was then eliminated by Sasha Banks, leaving Team SmackDown with a four-to-two advantage, with only Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair fighting for the Raw brand.

She was then eliminated after a team-up on Ripley.

This left Bianca Belair as Raw’s sole fighter, and it was a four-on-one match.

Sasha Banks was the victim of a count out when Natalya, Shotzi, and Baszler concentrated their efforts on her when SmackDown’s team began to fall apart.

Belair now had a three-to-one advantage.

After that, Belair was able to eliminate Natalya, and Baszler was eliminated not long after.

Belair eventually defeated Shotzi and won…

