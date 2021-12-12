Bickering between Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt nearly derailed their long-awaited album.

Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt’s feud nearly derailed their eagerly anticipated album

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris collaborated on the album Trio in 1987.

The album, which showcased each of their impressive talents, was met with critical acclaim, which was somewhat unsurprising.

Despite some scheduling and musical conflicts during the recording of their first album, it was nothing compared to the second.

The album’s release was delayed due to differences between the three artists, particularly between Parton and Ronstadt.

Parton eventually expressed regret to her collaborators and offered an apology.

Though the idea for a collaboration between Parton, Ronstadt, and Harris arose in the 1970s, their schedules were not clear enough until 1986.

The Kingston Trio, a folk revivalist group from the late 1950s, inspired the Trio moniker.

After years of producing more pop-oriented music, Parton returned to her musical roots with this collaboration.

According to Stephen Miller’s book Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton, “the women ruled the sessions,” producer George Massenberg said.

“It was a girls’ record,” says the narrator.

These are three strong women who have taken command of their lives and careers, refusing to accept outdated notions about their place in music and in the world.”

The album went multi-platinum and won them a Grammy award.

Despite the success of their first album, their follow-up hit every possible snag on the way to release.

Contacting Parton about a second album, according to Harris, was difficult.

“It’s very difficult to contact Dolly… she has a lot of people around her,” she explained.

At some point, Ronstadt and Harris proposed recording as a duo, with several songs featuring Dolly Parton.

She refused, stating that she would prefer to record as a trio or not at all.

They still had timing issues when they finally started recording.

This heightened tensions to the point where Parton joked that the album should have been dubbed “The Three Tempers.”

Parton said, “Ronstadt loves to work in the studio and works at such a slow pace that it drives me crazy.”

“I wanted to say, ‘Wake up, b****, I’ve got work to do,'” she said.

Despite the fact that they started recording some songs in 1994, the album had to be postponed until 1999.

Parton wanted to push the release date back even further so she could promote it herself.

It was eventually released in the fall of 1999, a year ahead of schedule for Parton.

“They threw a pity party and dumped the best project ever… I was made to feel hurt, insulted, and burdened with…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.