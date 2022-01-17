‘Big Brother’ players from the United States and Canada gather in Phoenix for a celebratory weekend: ‘It Was Time to Connect,’ they say.

Big Brother and Big Brother Canada’s black players came together for a weekend of bonding and celebration in Phoenix, Arizona, dubbed (hashtag)BlkBBWeekend.

Beau Beasley from season 6, Parker Somerville from season 9, Lawon Exum from season 13, Jodi Rollins from season 14, David Alexander from season 21, and Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Hannah Chaddha from season 23 were among those who attended.

Andrew Miller (season 6), Angie Tackie (season 8) and Breydon White (season 9) of Big Brother Canada also flew in for the big event.

The special weekend gathering comes after Xavier Prather, the first Black winner in the US version of the show, was crowned.

(Tamar Braxton won season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019, and Tychon Carter-Newman won Big Brother Canada 9 in early 2021.) Xavier was a member of “The Cookout,” a strong Black alliance that formed early in the season, dominated the summer, and made history with fellow members Tiffany, Azah, Hannah, Kyland, and Derek Frazier.

Tiffany exclusively told Us Weekly, “This was a special weekend because we were able to thank the previous Black BB alumni players for opening up, not only their arms to welcome us into the community, but also for opening the door for The Cookout to make Big Brother history.”

“It was their years of struggle to be accepted and represented that fueled our desire to make Season 23 a Black winner.”

Season 18 player Zakiyah Everette told Us that the thought of meeting up had been on her mind “for a while.”

“I’m sure my African American brothers and sisters on the show have as well,” she added.

“We knew we had to celebrate each other after seasons and seasons of Big Brother, and the incredible win (finally) of the first ever African American contestant.”

“Each AA houseguest has had a very similar experience, one that only we truly understand,” she added, despite not being able to attend the eventful weekend.

It was time to reconnect and express our love and appreciation for one another.

Above all, this was a trip to celebrate our anniversary, and I’m glad we were able to make it happen.”

