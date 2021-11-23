Big E Discusses Roman Reigns’ WWE Survivor Series Match

Big E, the WWE Champion, was defeated in a Champion vs. Champion match.

On Sunday night, the main event of Survivor Series will feature a champion match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Despite surviving Reigns’ offensive barrage, which included a Rock Bottom, Reigns eventually took him out by escaping a Big Ending attempt, kicking E’s injured knee, and pinning him with his second Spear of the match.

Despite the fact that the two were portrayed as bitter rivals on television, E had nothing but praise for Reigns in a post-match interview with Sports Illustrated.

“This was my first pay-per-view singles main event, and doing it with Roman makes it even more special,” E said.

“Our paths diverged, but after the match, we reflected on our days spent together in the FCW warehouse around 2010.”

We weren’t making a lot of money, but we were hungry.”

He continued, “His strength and athleticism are real.”

“He got me up in that powerbomb, too.”

I thought he was going to give up, but he came back with a second surge that helped me get up.

People don’t realize how good he is until they’re in the ring with him.

You can’t take anything away from him because he’s an incredible performer on an incredible run.”

“I can’t say that I’ve always fought from the bottom — I debuted as Dolph Ziggler’s bodyguard and I dropped John Cena, so I can’t pretend that I’ve never been given anything,” E said while reflecting on his own career.

But I’m a guy who is barely 5′ 11′′ tall; I didn’t come into the business with all these accolades, and even though I’m not the Roman type, it’s all about the fight for me.

My entire life has been spent learning how to get back up after being knocked down.”

Raw’s rosters from both Raw and SmackDown will be in attendance at tonight’s Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

So far, only one match has been confirmed: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs.

Bobby Lashley will be followed up on, as will the angle of Vince McMahon’s stolen golden egg.

