Big E Shows Off Seinfeld-Inspired Gear at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Big E Demonstrates Seinfeld-Inspired Gear at WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE Champion Big E has debuted some unexpected new gear for his match against Universal Champion at WWE Survivor Series! The heat between the two champions has been building over the last few months during the events of the WWE Draft and beyond, so fans were excited to see the two champions finally face off in a one-on-one match for the first time as the main event for the Survivor Session!

Big E debuted some new gear for the match because it is so important.

With such a tense match ahead for the WWE Champion, it was unexpectedly revealed that his new gear was inspired by the Jerry Seinfeld sitcom.

Not only did it feature several colors that were emblematic of the show, but it also featured several key quotes from the series.

On the artist’s official Instagram page, you can get a much closer look at this new gear from original designer Jonathan Davenport, as well as an idea of the creative process behind such a look! Check it out below:

Jonathan Davenport (@davenpoe) shared this post on Twitter.

If you want to see where many of the quotes on Big E’s gear come from, you can now watch Seinfeld on Netflix or watch it on syndication on various cable TV channels.

The following is a breakdown of the current WWE Survivor Series 2021 card and results:

What do you think of Big E's Seinfeld-inspired gear for WWE Survivor Series this year? What are some of your favorite looks from the WWE Champion?

