Big Ed’s Mother and Daughter Oppose His Engagement to Liz on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Big Ed’s Mom and Daughter Are Against His Engagement to Liz on ’90 Day Fiancé’

The season finale of 90 Day: The Single Life featured Big Ed and Liz, stars of 90 Day Fiancé.

On Friday’s episode of Discovery(plus)’s hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Ed, 56, and Liz, 28, finally revealed their engagement, but not everything is picture perfect.

Ed revealed that his beloved dog, Teddy, died after his short-lived romance with Kaory in Mexico ended when she ghosted him because he wanted to move too fast.

Liz, his ex-girlfriend, wrote him a supportive letter, and Ed claims the two spent the night talking.

Ed proposed the next day following just one dinner date.

After he previously broke up with her eight times via text and was chastised by his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates for his bad behavior toward her, Liz said she felt things were different between them this time.

“This time, I’m confident that he and I will succeed,” she told the cameras.

“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for him.”

I believe he’s changed — the way he says things, the way he wants to include me in things, it all feels like it should have been from the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Ed was in tears as he talked about their six-month separation.

Liz told him, “You made me angry and hurt me.”

“However, there was never a day when I didn’t think of you.”

“I didn’t like myself,” Ed explained.

But I wouldn’t have known what an a**hole I was if I hadn’t gone to therapy.

To you, I was a jerk.

For whatever it’s worth, I threw away something I adored.

That’s for sure.

That’s something I own.”

Ed and Liz then proudly displayed Liz’s engagement ring in front of the cameras.

He exclaimed, “I’m so in love.”

“All night long, we talked about what a moron I was and how stupid I was.”

The next day, I went out and bought a ring and said, “Screw it.” At 3:15 a.m., I reached into my safe and pulled out this ring, and I told her, “I’m serious about you.”

I’d like to spend the remainder of my time.

