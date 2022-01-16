‘Big Little Lies’ ‘Problem’: ‘It Shouldn’t Have Been a Series,’ Mindy Kaling Says.

‘Big Little Lies’ ‘Problem’ Revealed by Mindy Kaling: ‘It Shouldn’t Have Been a Series’

Mindy Kaling has a long list of credits, some of which are her own works.

As a result, she appears to know a thing or two about putting together a show that will appeal to a broad audience.

With Big Little Lies’ two-season run coming to an end in 2019, Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to address one of the show’s flaws — and it has something to do with Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

The first episode of Big Little Lies began with a murder, but neither the victim nor the perpetrator were named.

Madeline Mackenzie, a wealthy, strong-willed but nosy alpha female who is struggling to accept her ex-husband’s new marriage to a yoga instructor, opens the show with a flashback to the first day of school.

Jane Chapman, a newcomer to town, is on her way to school with her son Ziggy.

Madeline introduces Jane to Renata, Celeste, and their children after she arrives at school.

As their children begin first grade together, the show depicts some tension between the women.

Violence was a recurring theme in the first season, with the children also playing a role.

Someone had been abusing Renata’s daughter, Amabella, at school, viewers quickly learned.

She blames Jane’s son Ziggy for causing friction between the two mothers after being forced to name her bully.

Each mother has her own set of secrets.

Celeste’s marriage to Perry is marked by violence, which, as viewers will see, fuels their passions.

Jane has frequent flashbacks to a time on the beach, implying a rape-related past.

Madeline’s marriage to Ed is also in trouble, and things get even worse when she and her ex-boyfriend get into a car accident together.

Renata’s attempts to provide a perfect life for her daughter are also thwarted when she discovers more bruises on Amabella’s body.

Reese Witherspoon played Madeline and Shailene Woodley played Jane in the series, which starred some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Celeste was portrayed by Nicole Kidman, and Celeste’s husband Perry was played by Alexander Skarsgaard.

Perry’s mother was played by Meryl Streep, Nathan’s yoga instructor wife was played by Zoe Kravitz, and Renata was played by Laura Dern.

The problem with Big Little Lies is that it should have been a franchise, like Housewives, where you now follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US.

The creator of Never Have I Ever took to Twitter recently to share…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.