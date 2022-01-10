Big Sean Was On the Verge of Getting His Own ‘Power’ Spinoff

Big Sean is a rapper who is known for his catchy rap songs and lyrics.

The 33-year-old, on the other hand, has recently expanded his horizons.

He started his own production company, Great Lakes Pictures, and even made a documentary about his hometown of Detroit.

Big Sean has dabbled in acting as well.

He recently revealed that he was close to being cast in a Power Universe spinoff.

This is what we know so far.

The success of ‘Power’ made Starz official, according to 50 Cent.

The Power Universe is vast; since the original series ended in 2020, the world and its characters have expanded by orders of magnitude.

Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence are part of the universe.

The sequel to Power, Power Book II: Ghost, follows Tariq St.

Following the murder of his father, Ghost, Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) juggles his life as a drug dealer and a college student.

Tariq, on the other hand, is quickly discovering what his father never did: you can’t outrun your past.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes place in the 1990s and follows Ghost’s mentor Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) through his adolescent years.

We learn how Kanan got involved in the game and how he evolved into the terrifying monster who once kidnapped Tariq.

Power Book IV: Force takes place around the same time as Ghost.

It revolves around Ghost’s best friend Tommy-Egan (Joseph Sikora), who relocates to Chicago from New York.

“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known,” the official Starz description reads, “he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.”

“What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a maze of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried; one step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, sandwiched between the city’s two biggest gangs.”

Finally, Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) second run for Governor of New York will be chronicled in Power Book V: Influence.

Tommy’s Origin Story Will Be Revealed in ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ According to Joseph Sikora.

Big Sean, a rapper, was almost cast in a Power spinoff, according to reports.

The rapper had previously appeared on BET’s Twenties and was hoping to broaden his acting experience.

“I was planning on doing something with 50 [Cent], but things didn’t work out…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.