Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Is Engaged! See Her Massive Diamond Ring

We hear wedding bells!

Congratulations are in order for Bill Gates‘ daughter Jennifer Gates and her brand new fiancé Nayel Nassar. The pair announced on Wednesday that Nassar popped the question and gates said yes! Gates, 23, and Nassar, an equestrian athlete, couldn’t be more pumped about their engagement. They both took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous diamond sparkler and share news with fans.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she wrote alongside a picture of her stunned reaction. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!”

Nassar couldn’t help but echo the same sentiments as his wife to be via his account as well.

“SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he shared. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

All of their friends and fans were quick to offer a word of congratulations to the couple. Including, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. The actress, who is also married to an equestrian, left a sweet comment under Gates’ post. “Oh em gee!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” She wrote for the happy couple.

Gates is also an equestrian athlete and a medical student. Looks like she’ll be very busy during 2020. The patriarch of the gates family and his wife Melinda Gates have yet to share their excitement, but the pair recently celebrated a milestone of their own. Jan.1 marked 26 years of marriage for the philanthropists.

“New Year’s Day will always be extra special to me—marking both a fresh year and an opportunity to celebrate being married to @thisisbillgates,” Melinda posted on Instagram. “Today makes 26, and I’m still marveling at just how full a heart can get.

Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing through life.”

Here’s to a lifetime of love and happiness.