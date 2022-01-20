Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have been secretly dating for over a year.

Excuse me?! Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader co-starred in 2019’s Noelle, and it turns out they’ve been dating for quite some time!

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have a strong love life, as it turns out.

According to People, Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago but got together shortly after filming their Disney(plus) film Noelle.

Bill and Anna’s reps have been contacted for comment by E! News.

For People, their spokesperson declined to comment.

Bill and The OC alum Rachel Bilson called it quits more than a year ago, and news of the pair’s secret romance comes more than a year later.

Rachel, 40, was “devastated” at the time of the split, according to a source. The two first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 before making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bill and Rachel starred in Bill’s then-wife Maggie Carey’s romantic comedy The To Do List, which was released in 2013.

They have three children together and were married from 2006 to 2018.

Anna has previously stated that she does not believe in soul mates “in any traditional sense,” despite the fact that she and Bill have been together for quite some time.

In 2020, she told emmy magazine, “That word is kind of synonymous with ‘the one.'”

“There are a lot of ‘the ones,’ and if we’re lucky, we’ll get to spend a lot of time with one of them.”

