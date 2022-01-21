Bill Murray Lauds Pete Davidson and Reminisces About His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Days (Exclusive)

Bill Murray Praises Pete Davidson and Reminisces about his time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Exclusive)

Bill Murray reflects on his time on Saturday Night Live, as well as some of the current cast members.

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with the celebrated actor and comedian, who was joined by world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler, to promote their upcoming performance documentary, New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization.

Murray’s indelible three-season run on Saturday Night Live, which began in January 1977 during the show’s second season, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this month.

He returned to host five more times and has made numerous cameo appearances since then.

“Well, I know I’ve been paying my phone bill for a very long time now,” Murray joked as he reflected on his time on Saturday Night Live and the impact it had on launching his incredible career.

That’s what I’d like to commemorate.”

Murray also spoke about the current cast of the show, which includes Pete Davidson, who has made headlines for his high-profile romances, most recently with Kim Kardashian West.

“Well, he has a lot of moments!” Murray joked when asked if Davidson has been “having a moment” in recent weeks.

Murray, on the other hand, praised Davidson’s comedic contributions to the show, citing one sketch from November in which Davidson parodied Marc Cohn’s hit single “Walking in Memphis,” which was set in his hometown of Staten Island.

Murray smiled as he said, “I enjoyed that Staten Island ‘Walking in Memphis’ [sketch]. That was good, I enjoyed that.”

Murray’s career has progressed and evolved dramatically in the more than four decades since he left Saturday Night Live, starring in a string of hit comedies and cementing his status as an on-screen legend.

Murray has teamed up with Vogler, an acclaimed classical cellist, for a film that documents the pair’s live performance while on their New Worlds tour in Europe. Murray and Vogler entertain with a night of music, poetry, singing, storytelling, and charm, accompanied by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

On, the film New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization will be released in theaters.

