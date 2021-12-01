Billie Eilish Admits to Lying About Never Showing Her Tattoos — and Explains What They Mean.

Billie Eilish Admits to Lying About Never Showing Her Tattoos — and Explains What Each One Means

Billie Eilish has broken her promise to “never show” her tattoos after vowing to do so.

While the 19-year-old singer previously told Vanity Fair in 2020 that she “did get a tattoo,” fans will “never see it,” Eilish admitted in a Vanity Fair Youtube video published on Tuesday, November 30 that she “lied” about keeping her ink hidden.

In the video “Same Interview, Fifth Year,” she said, “I now have three tattoos.”

“This one says ‘Eilish,’ and yes, I love myself,” she said, pointing to the script on her chest.

She then went on to show off her famous dragon tattoo, which she debuted in her Vogue cover photo shoot.

“I have one here — a big boy,” she explained.

Last but not least, she wore a delicate fairy design on her hand at the premiere of No Time to Die in October, which was spotted by fans.

“I just got this a few weeks ago,” she explained, referring to some fairies from a book she had as a child called Fairyopolis.

“They remind me of my little guardian angel fairies,” she says.

So, what’s next for the “Bad Guys” singer? While she has no plans to get “all tatted up,” she does have a few design ideas in the works.

“Right now, I’m pretty content.

In the video, she says, “I feel like I’m in a good zone with them.”

“Give me a little more time and I’ll get another one,” she said.

And you can bet her fans will go crazy if she gets new tattoos.

For example, the singer nearly broke the internet when she dyed her hair from neon green to platinum blonde and then again when she posed in revealing lingerie for her Vogue shoot.

“People kept saying, ‘Wow, her new style.’ Like, ‘Wow, it’s so much better than her old style,’ or ‘Wow, I wish we could get her old style back,'” Eilish said in the video.

“It was strange because I was thinking to myself, ‘This isn’t a new style.’

It was one of the things I wore.

After that, I’ll put this on.

