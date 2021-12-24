Billie Eilish claims that her British Vogue photoshoot left fans perplexed and misrepresented her real-life style.

Billie Eilish claims that her British Vogue photoshoot perplexed fans and misrepresented her true style.

Billie Eilish has had enough of pretending to be someone she isn’t.

In dozens of countries, the internationally renowned singersongwriter has already topped the charts.

She’s now embracing her newfound freedom of expression, shedding a previous persona of attempting to please everyone.

Some fans are baffled by Eilish’s evolving style.

Even if she occasionally loses disgruntled fans, the 20-year-old singer claims she’s more confident than ever.

Eilish discovered how divisive the entertainment world can be when she ditched her green and black hair for platinum blonde after a meteoric rise in popularity as a young performer.

When she first debuted the look on Instagram in March 2021, she received a lot of positive feedback.

According to British Vogue, the Instagram post was the fastest to ever reach a million likes.

In just six minutes, it hit the target.

Following Eilish’s post, British Vogue gave her the cover in June.

Then, in September 2021, she kept her Old Hollywood look by turning heads at the Met Gala.

Even though the initial reaction to her blonde hair was overwhelmingly positive, some people were not prepared to see Eilish’s Marilyn Monroe-like curves, which had previously been hidden beneath baggy hoodies.

After the British Vogue cover, she told Elle that she lost 100,000 followers.

The singer believes it was her large boobs that were to blame.

Not that Eilish will miss the fans who fainted at the sight of a small amount of skin; according to Socialtracker, Eilish is still in the top 50 celebrities in the world, with nearly 100 million Instagram followers and growing.

Her transformation isn’t meant to last indefinitely.

In late November, Eilish spoke candidly with Vanity Fair about her enjoyment of new forms of personal expression.

“Dress how you want,” she says after five years in the public eye.

Act in any way you want.

You are free to express yourself however you want.

You are free to be yourself.”

Eilish appears to be reveling in the newfound freedoms that come with her “anything goes” attitude — a way of living for herself rather than trying to please all of her fans.

Eilish’s new look also provides her with a solid foundation on which to reflect on her previous lifestyle.

For the Vanity, she looked back at her previous self…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.