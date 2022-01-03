Billie Eilish claims that she has been watching porn since she was 11 years old, and that it has ‘destroyed’ her brain: ‘I Feel Incredibly Devastated That I Was Exposed to So Much.’

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular young musicians today, with hits like “Ocean Eyes” and “Bad Guy.”

Eilish, who became famous at the age of 16, has spent her entire life in the spotlight.

Her outspoken personality and proclivity for going against the grain have earned her a reputation.

Billie Eilish didn’t hold back when discussing her feelings about porn in a recent interview.

Many of Billie Eilish’s songs make powerful statements about everything from growing up to falling in love for the first time.

“Male Fantasy,” her song, is no exception.

“Distract myself with pornography, I despise the way she looks at me,” one of the lyrics reads.

I can’t stand the dialogue; she’ll never be happy.

It’s a fantasy that only men have.

“I’m going back to therapy,” Eilish sings, clearly inspired by her own thoughts on pornography.

“I decided that it was actually a really good idea for a song to talk honestly about pornography because it’s an uncomfortable thing to talk about,” Billie Eilish said in a recent interview with Vice, explaining that she wrote “Male Fantasy” because she believes porn is “misogynistic and totally ridiculous.”

In recent days, Billie Eilish has gone even further, speaking about her own experiences with pornography and how it has influenced her adult life.

“As a woman, I consider pornography to be a disgrace.

According to E! Online, Eilish admitted to Howard Stern, “I used to watch a lot of porn.”

She admitted that she began regularly watching pornography when she was 11 years old.

And that, despite the fact that it made her feel like “one of the guys,” it had a negative impact on her.

“I believe it completely destroyed my brain, and I am heartbroken that I was exposed to so much porn,” Eilish explained.

“I’m furious that porn is so popular, and I’m furious at myself for thinking it was acceptable. The way that vaginas appear in porn is f–king insane… No vaginas look like that.”

That is not the shape of a woman’s body.

That is not how we arrive.”

