Billie Eilish interrupts her performance to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing.

Billie Eilish interrupts a concert to assist a fan who was struggling to breathe.

When it comes to keeping her fans safe, the “Bad Guy” singer has done a fantastic job.

Billie Eilish demonstrated once again that she prioritizes the health and safety of those who attend her shows when she abruptly ended her performance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday to seek medical assistance for a member of the audience.

Eilish, who is currently on the road for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, noticed that one concertgoer was having trouble breathing and took a break from the show to figure out what was wrong.

Eilish turned back to her crew and asked, “Do you need an inhaler?”

“Can we just grab an inhaler?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish assured the concertgoer in need, adding, “Give her some time.”

“Do not overcrowd.”

“You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?” Eilish also asked the fan before blowing a kiss and saying, “I love you.”

Many in attendance captured the moment on video, which they quickly shared online while praising the singer for her actions.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish told the audience later.

Back in September, the singer called out security for failing to intervene in an unidentified disruption in the audience during a live performance at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City.

“Security, why aren’t you paying attention? For real,” Eilish said, pausing in the middle of a song to point to a section of the audience.

“Everybody good? Are you OK?” Eilish asked the audience after the song ended, to a rousing applause.

