Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye “Ye” West’s Request for Travis Scott’s Apology

Kanye “Ye” West issued an ultimatum after Billie Eilish made a remark about helping people in distress at her concert.

As a response, she said the following.

Who’s Travis?

Following Billie Eilish’s cancellation of her Feb.

She appeared to make a dig at Travis Scott while helping a fan who was having trouble breathing at the 5 concert.

(Remember what happened at Astroworld?) And her onstage remark—”I wait for people to be OK before I continue”—didn’t sit well with Kanye “Ye” West.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” the rapper, who will perform alongside Billie and Harry Styles at Coachella, wrote on Instagram Feb.

“NO ONE INTENDED FOR THIS TO HAPPEN, TRAV HAD NO IDEA WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED, AND YES, TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA, BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Billie, on the other hand, does not want you (or Ye) to try to read between the lines.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan,” she wrote in a comment on his post.

Travis hasn’t replied to Billie, but he did like Ye’s post, which has over 1.3 million likes.

During his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November, ten people died of accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd.

Travis has stated that the tragedy has left him “absolutely devastated,” prompting multiple multi-million-dollar lawsuits.

“It wasn’t until minutes before the press conference that I found out exactly what happened,” he told Charlamagne tha God in December.

