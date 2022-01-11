Billie Eilish slams Benny Blanco on TikTok for repeatedly insulting Charlie Puth.

On TikTok, Billie Eilish slams Benny Blanco for repeatedly insulting Charlie Puth.

In an ongoing TikTok feud that has some fans baffled, Billie Eilish appears to be standing up for Charlie Puth.

Benny Blanco has been repeatedly slamming and insulting Charlie Puth on TikTok for several weeks, slamming and insulting him for everything from his voice to his music.

They’ve previously collaborated on music and were friendly during an Instagram Live chat in 2020.

Many fans have questioned the alleged feud, speculating that it could all be a ruse, a prank, or a publicity stunt in the vein of Ryan Reynolds’ “feud” with Hugh Jackman.

Puth, on the other hand, seemed sincere in his response to Blanco’s ongoing barrage of insults when he addressed it in a video back in November.

“You know, man, at first, these videos were really funny.

“I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from,” Puth said in his video. “I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings.”

Blanco quickly retorted, doubling down on his abrasive remarks.

“I know why I made this video,” Blanco said, “because you’re a f**king loser who sits in a room all day and makes TikToks… Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair.”

You appear to be wearing a toupee or wig of some sort.

“Get a hold of yourself and get a f**king haircut.”

That was in late November of last year.

On Friday, Eilish decided to comment on the fight in a “real mic drop” post, according to some of her fans.

“What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing,” Eilish said as she stitched Blanco’s video together.

“It’s the same thing.”

Puth expressed his gratitude by leaving a simple “Thank you” comment on Eilish’s post.

While many fans of the drama were ecstatic to learn of Eilish’s unexpected involvement, others were left wondering if the feud was genuine.

Meanwhile, Blanco hasn’t stopped criticizing Puth since November, posting numerous videos insulting and mocking the singer with various burns.

