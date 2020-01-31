Billie Eilish Wins Her First 2020 Grammy Award Of the Night for Best Pop Vocal Album

Congrats are in order!

Music’s biggest night is finally here as our favorite artists are celebrating the best of the best in the industry. And it looks like Billie Eilish hit all the right notes at the 2020 Grammys, because she is going home with that coveted gold statue.

The 18-year-old star, who is nominated in five other categories tonight, was announced the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album for their highly popular album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Because this portion of the awards was not televised, the “Bad Guy” singer has yet to speak out about her Grammy win. However, we’re sure it will be no time before she comments on her big win.

The songstress stunned on the red carpet in a glitzy green ensemble by Gucci. While it’s a color and lewk Billie typically wears at major events, it appears the lucky color paid off since she already nabbed her first award of the night.

And while the pop star’s album was certainly unforgettable over the past year, she wasn’t exactly a shoo-in considering the list of nominees in the category.

The nominees included:Beyoncé (The Lion King: The Gift), Ariana Grande (thank u, next), Ed Sheeran (No. 6 Collaborations Project) and Taylor Swift (Lover).

Recently, Billie spoke to host Jimmy Kimmel about being nominated for the 2020 Grammys, which was a historical feat. She is the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four major categories for the ceremony.

“That went up at, like, 5 a.m. I’m not gonna wake up for that!” she joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I was knocked out. My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, ‘Cool.'”

This marks the singer’s first Grammy win tonight, and here’s to hoping she nabs more!

Congrats to Billie on her major win.