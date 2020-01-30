Billie Eilish’s 2020 Grammys Ensemble Will Make You Green With Gucci Envy

Billie Eilish is Grammys magic, duh.

As has become tradition for the 18-year-old singer, Billie stepped out on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet dripping in head-to-toe Gucci. Not only did Billie wear one of her go-to designers, neon green is a major staple in Billie’s wardrobe (and revolving door of hair hues.) A lucky color, perhaps?

Not that she’ll need any luck tonight, though. Billie is attending her very first Grammy Awards as a 6-time nominee. The “Bad Guy” songstress is up for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, making her the youngest artist in Grammys history to earn nods in the four major categories.

The nominations didn’t so much as faze the effortlessly cool Billie, who joked to Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance that she didn’t even wake up for the moment.

“That went up at, like, 5 a.m. I’m not gonna wake up for that!” she joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I was knocked out. My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, ‘Cool.'”

Billie is among the star-studded lineup of performers set take the stage at the Grammys, and if her red carpet ensemble is any indication… she’s about to bring it.

Good luck tonight, Billie! We’re all in for you.