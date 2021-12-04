Billie Eilish’s Age and Famous December 2021 Birthdays

What Is Billie Eilish’s Age? Celebrity Birthdays in December 2021

Billie Eilish is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer who is best known for songs like “Bury a Friend” and “Bad Guy.” Her 2021 release, Happier Than Ever, received several nominations.

Here’s what we know about Eilish’s December birthday and the birthdays of other celebrities born on the same day.

At the age of 18, she is the youngest and first female artist to win all four major Grammy Awards categories: best new artist, record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go is a song written and performed by Eilish.

“Ocean Eyes,” which was released just before Eilish’s birthday, was the song that catapulted her to international fame.

Since then, Eilish has grown in popularity, and her second full-length album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021.

Eilish has amassed millions of streams for songs like “Bury a Friend” and “Bad Guy,” and she isn’t afraid to speak out about environmental issues, as evidenced by her music video “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

However, because of her age, some fans identify with her.

Eilish, who was born in 2001, will turn 20 in 2021.

Her birthday is December, and she was born on this day in the year.

Eilish is a Saggitarius at the age of eighteen.

(This gives her the symbol of fire, which fans associate with the “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” singer.)

According to Buzzfeed, Eilish, along with Sia and Katie Holmes, received a birthday wish from Queen Bey in 2019.

The singer of “Bad Guy” responded with a celebratory social media post, as most fans would.

Eilish even wished Justin Bieber, who she featured in a remix of “Bad Guy,” a happy birthday.

Eilish isn’t the only pop star with a December birthday.

Kim Seokjin (Jin) and Kim Taehyung (V) of BTS, the K-pop group behind hits like “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” have birthdays this month.

A Dec. birthday is also shared by a number of well-known celebrities.

Eilish and I celebrated our 18th birthday together.

Steven Spielberg, who directed Jaws, Jurassic Park, West Side Story, and Back to the Future, is among them.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer shares a birthday with Christina Aguilera and Brad Pitt, both of whom are actors.

