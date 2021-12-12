Billie Eilish’s Debut Monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Discusses Growing Up and Her Acting Dreams

Billie Eilish’s Debut Monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Discusses Growing Up and Acting Dreams

Over the weekend, Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and she kicked things off with a confident and enlightening monologue.

Eilish took to the stage in a brightly eccentric puffy white dress that she said made her look like she “just got married in an anime,” and she seemed cheerful and confident in the spotlight as she delivered some solid jokes.

“Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes, and there was a good reason,” Eilish explained after addressing her distinctive appearance. “It wasn’t just for comfort or for style.”

It’s difficult for me to say, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then was because I was two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated film.”

Eilish reflected on how he was a musical guest on the show a few years ago, but admitted she “never thought I would host” at the time.

“In fact, I used to say I despised acting, but the truth is, I loved it when I was younger!” she continued.

“Both my mother and father were actors.

My brother, Finneas, is in the same boat as me.

It was also a dream of mine to star in a film.

And I recall the moment that dream ended.”

It was when Eilish was 9 years old, and her mother “wrote a film inspired by her life,” according to Eilish.

“You are correct.

“True story! Yeah, I got the hint from that!” she recalled. “She cast my brother, Finneas, as her son, she played the mother, and she had no daughter in the movie!” she recalled.

pic.twitter.comxbSPwRjlqU @billieeilish

Eilish’s laughter revealed that her mother was there to help her.

Her mother was wearing a custom sweartshirt that read “Finneas’ Mom” and featured a picture of his face when she brought her out on stage.

Later in her entertaining monologue, Eilish opened up about turning 20 and maturing into an adult, as well as the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight.

“I’m turning 20, or middle-aged as the internet refers to it,” she explained, “but I’m actually really excited to get older because I’m just now starting to understand who I am as a person.”

