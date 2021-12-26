Billie Eilish’s New Motto Describes Her Adolescent to Adulthood Transition

Billie Eilish’s New Motto Sums Up Her Adolescent to Adulthood Transition

Billie Eilish, an award-winning singer and songwriter, has sat down with Vanity Fair every year for the past five years to reflect on her career and life.

The publication asks her the same questions every year, so it’s easy to see how the now-20-year-old has changed and grown.

Eilish looked back on her answers from the previous four years for her fifth interview for the capsule series.

She reflected on her progress since then, even revealing that she had an “identity crisis” along the way.

According to Vanity Fair, the singer’s new platinum-blonde hair is the most noticeable difference between her previous annual interviews.

Her wild color combinations are no longer in style.

Eilish debuted her new look on the cover of British Vogue, where she was dressed as a classic Hollywood starlet.

However, when asked about her new look, Eilish said it was just something she wore that day.

After seeing the British Vogue photoshoot, fans and critics assumed she was permanently changing her look.

She explained, however, that she isn’t done with taking chances and that she believes in dressing, acting, speaking, and being exactly how she wants to be.

The main difference between this year’s interview and the previous four is Eilish’s deeper transformation over the past year.

These changes aren’t merely cosmetic.

Eilish expressed great excitement for meeting so many new people and having so many new experiences in the past year.

She was grateful for all of the love she had received.

Eilish got two more tattoos in 2021 and learned how to deal with being spotted in public.

She even persuaded Oscar de la Renta, who dressed her for the Meta Gala, to abandon the use of fur in all of his future designs.

“Anything goes,” says the singer.

“Period,” she said in 2021.

Eilish says she can see the struggle in her own eyes when she looks back on her 2020 interview.

A year ago, she felt pity for herself because the pandemic’s effects on the music industry terrified her.

In 2020, she even admitted to having an identity crisis.

Now that Eilish is performing again, she has a better understanding of her emotions than she did before.

She claims that not being able to perform in shows caused her to fall apart because…

