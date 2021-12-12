Billie Eilish’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut: ‘I Love Christmas’

Billie Eilish Makes Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut: ‘I Love Christmas’ Billie Eilish Celebrates the Holidays During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut: ‘I Love Christmas’

Billie Eilish returned to the Saturday Night Live stage as both a host and a musical guest, sharing her joy for the holidays.

“How are you doing today? I’m thrilled to be here.”

“My name is Billie Eilish, and if you don’t recognize me from my music, you might recognize me from my hair or my clothes,” Eilish, 19, said during her Saturday Night Live monologue on December 11.

“That’s why I chose to dress up as Mrs.

Claus is going to the club, but I’m only wearing this because I have an anime wedding to attend after the show.”

The teen musician marveled about her hosting debut on the variety series after explaining her red-and-white ensemble.

“It’s so special to be hosting in December because not only do I love Christmas — and oh my God, it’s so beautiful here at Christmas — but it’s also my birthday next week,” she added.

“I’m turning 20, or middle-aged, as the internet likes to refer to it.

I’m actually looking forward to growing older because I’m only now beginning to realize who I am as a person.

The terrifying thing about growing up in the spotlight is that everyone decides who you are for the rest of your life based on what you say, do, and look like.

That isn’t right.

Would you want to be judged on how you looked when you were 16?”

Eilish took part in a variety of holiday-themed sketches, including a hip-hop nativity pageant, a song about meeting Santa Claus, and a “Lonely Christmas” commercial parody, after making fun of cast member Colin Jost’s high school yearbook photo and being her mother’s second favorite child (behind brother Finneas).

Miley Cyrus made a cameo appearance in a fourth sketch about elaborate holiday cards.

Punkie Johnson teased, “What better way to remind you that I met a celebrity at a restaurant 11 months ago than with my Christmas card?” while posing with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29.

“This woman came up to my table and said, ‘You’re Hannah Montana,’ and then she said she hated my,” the star of The Last Song joked.

