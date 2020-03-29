Billie Is Here to Keep Your Self-Grooming in Check

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

To put it bluntly, we’ve never been fans of shaving. It’s tedious. Annoying. Takes too much time. And then there’s the Pink Tax, draining our wallets for the same products dudes use, just because we’re ladies. But then Billie came along and changed the game.

Also tired of paying more than male counterparts for razors and other shaving goods, Billie launched with an Instagram-friendly razor kit for just $9 that included a magic holder and blades that could be sent to you at regular intervals via subscription.

Then there was shaving cream, body wash, and more, made without parabens, phthalates, harsh foaming agents, DEA, and hundreds of other toxins. In fact, everything they sell is rated a 1 to 2 on EWG’s Skin Deep Database (with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst), and it’s all priced under $15.

As if that’s not enough, they donate 1% of all revenue to causes around the world (currently, they’re donating to local food banks across the country that serve people affected by the Coronavirus outbreak).

So we tried their stuff, starting with the razor subscription, then adding in the shave cream, and eventually grabbing the lotion. Friends, it’s not hyperbole to say our lives have changed for the better. We actually look forward to shaving now!

Since we signed up for our subscription, Billie has expanded their product line to include new daily beauty essentials, each of which prioritizes women’s health and bodies above everything else. The line now features lip balm, face wipes and dry shampoo. Plus, there’s also a Clean Cash Calculator in partnership with EWG’s Skin Deep Database, which generates a score that tells you how safe your body care product is, and gives you a discount code if it isn’t as safe as the Billie equivalent.

If you haven’t joined the Billie revolution, now’s the time! Shop their wares below, and forever change the way you think about shaving.

