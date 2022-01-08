Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day once performed ‘She’ while wearing nothing but a guitar.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s classic rock song “She” from Green Day’s album Dookie was inspired by a discussion about the objectification of women.

Armstrong wore nothing but his guitar for a famous performance of “She.”

Armstrong went on to explain why he is so enamored with the song.

Armstrong said “She” was one of his career’s defining songs in an interview with Rolling Stone, and he explained why he wrote it.

He remembered, “I had a girlfriend named Amanda, this Cal student.”

“Through her, I learned a lot about feminism.”

She provided me with an education that I believe was very timely.

“I was just a nerdy kid who dropped out of high school.”

“She” is more than a love song.

“She was telling me about how women have been objectified for so long, and I was just listening,” Armstrong explained.

“I wrote this as a love song to her, but I also wanted to learn about her activism.”

“When it says ‘Scream at me until my ears bleed,’ I was thinking, ‘I’m here to listen.’ With any kind of activism, the first step is to be a good listener.”

Members of Green Day, Sex Pistols, and Fall Out Boy can’t agree on whether Green Day is a punk band.

Green Day performed at Madison Square Garden’s Acoustic Christmas Concert, according to the book Green Day: A Musical Biography.

At the concert, Bon Jovi, Hole, Weezer, and other bands performed.

During their encore performance at the event, the band performed “She.”

Armstrong wore nothing but a guitar during the encore performance.

Armstrong’s decision to dress so casually became a legendary moment in the band’s early years.

It also contributed to the induction of “She” into pop-punk lore.

Why Do Some Fans Misunderstand Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends”?

Green Day’s performance of “She” at Madison Square Garden is legendary, but the song was not a huge hit.

The single “She” failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Green Day’s album Dookie featured the song, which was a much bigger hit.

The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On the Billboard 200, it reached No. 2 and stayed there for 116 weeks.

“She” was also not well-liked in the United Kingdom.

“She” did not chart in the UK, according to The Official Charts Company, but Dookie did.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.