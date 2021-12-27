Billie Lourd Goes Through a ‘Different Stage of Grief’ Every Day 5 Years After Her Mother Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘I Miss You’

On a daily basis

Billie Lourd opened up about how things have changed in the five years since her mother, Carrie Fisher, died.

“I’m frequently asked what stage of grief I’m in.

And I never give a straightforward answer.

“Every moment of every day, I’m in a different stage of grief,” the Booksmart actress, 29, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 26 alongside a childhood photo.

“My grief is like a multi-course meal with a lot of different ingredients.

“A bargaining amuse bouche, followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree, and of course a little denial for dessert.”

“And that’s how grief should be – all things at once – actually, there’s no’should’ in grief – grief is whatever it is for you and that’s how it’should be,” Lourd continued.

After suffering a heart attack on December 27, 2016, the Star Wars legend passed away.

For her social media followers, Lourd clarified that her tribute was delivered on time from her current residence in Australia.

“For anyone wondering why I’m posting this on the 26th, it’s the 27th down unda (aka Tomorrowland),” she wrote.

“So what better picture to post for my Momby’s Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I’d put next to each other?!?) than this one of her and me with a koala!? sending my love to anyone out there who needs it!”

Lourd continued the tribute on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself on a waterslide.

She wrote on Sunday, “My momby loved a good water park best way to spend her day today.”

Following that, the Scream Queens alum shared a Macy Gray song in honor of the first concert she attended with the late actress, as well as a recipe for risotto, which was one of Fisher’s favorites.

“And, of course, a little of Mommy’s favorite dessert: Baskin Robbins Cookies and Cream,” Lourd added.

Debbie Reynolds, the star of When Harry Met Sally, died of a stroke one day after her daughter.

Lourd recently talked about trying to “avoid doing things in their shadow” after welcoming son Kingston with Austen Rydell in September 2020.

