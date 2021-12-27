Billie Lourd pays tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher in a heartfelt message about grief.

As she marked five years since the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd opened up about why grief is “never simple.”

The actress opened up about her grief in an Instagram post shared on “the 27th here down unda,” as she celebrated Christmas in Australia with fiancé Austen Rydell and their 15-month-old sonKingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

“People always ask me what stage of grief I’m in,” the 29-year-old actress wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Fisher posing with a koala.

And I never give a straightforward answer.”

“My grief is like a multi-course meal with a lot of complicated ingredients,” the star of American Horror Story: Double Feature continued.

“A bargaining amuse bouche, followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the main course, and finally a little denial for dessert.”

Billie says she feels “all things at once” and that “there is no’should’ in grief – grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it’should be.'”

“What better thing to post for my Momby’s Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I’d say next to each other?!?) than this photo of her and me with a koala!” she continued.

“I’m sending my love to whoever needs it out there.”

“I miss you, Momby,” Billie wrote in emojis at the end of her post.

Carrie died in December, at the age of 60.

Billie has paid tribute to the author of Postcards From the Edge every year on the anniversary of her mother’s death, including visiting Norway to see the Northern Lights.

Last year, the Booksmart breakout sent a heartfelt message to “everyone out there who is missing a loved one they’ve lost,” and this year, she paid tribute to Carrie with a cover of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery.”

Billie paid tribute to her mother in 2018 by performing a rendition of Nico’s “These Days” on a piano that had been passed down through the family.

