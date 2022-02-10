Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry reveals on ‘Ranch Rules’ that his father didn’t know he had a second grandchild for over a year.

Harry James Thornton, the son of actor Billy Bob Thornton, revealed on the reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules that his father was unaware of the birth of his second child for over a year.

Harry, who has two daughters, Mia and Nikita, admitted that he kept his second daughter’s birth a secret from his father because he was afraid of his reaction.

He also revealed that he has been dating Magi, the mother of his children, for four years and that the two are planning to marry.

After the Ranch Rules cast was tasked with babysitting the rancher’s children, he opened up to Redmond Parker about his children.

He was caught on camera having a Facetime conversation with his daughter Nikita, who greeted him.

Following the conversation, Harry admitted that it had been over a year since he had told his father about Nikita.

“OK, so I had Mia when I was about 19 and a half,” he explained.

“I was stumped as to how to inform my father about the second one.”

Redmond then bursts out laughing, saying, “I didn’t tell him for like a year and a half.”

He was perplexed. “What?” he inquired.

“He wasn’t aware the entire time,” Harry added.

“I’m sure he was enraged,” Redmond said.

A producer questioned how Harry was able to keep his child’s birth a secret from his father.

“I mean, I saw my father about once or twice a week,” Harry explained.

“On top of that, I never brought it up.”

Harry admitted that he was apprehensive about telling his father about the new baby.

“I wasn’t sure how he was going to take it,” Harry admitted to Redmond.

“I had to ask him for money when I had my first child, Mia,” Harry recalled.

“I also didn’t want him to think I was as inexperienced as I was.”

Finally, Billy wished Harry had informed him of Nikita’s birth.

Harry laughed as he remembered his father saying, “Why would I be mad?”

In a confessional, Harry stated, “Obviously I’m much older now.”

“But I didn’t tell him when I had Nikita, my second child, because I didn’t want him to think I was like I was when I was younger.” Harry is 27 years old.

Harry looks up to his father as a role model and aspires to be like him as a parent.

“My father did a lot of traveling…

