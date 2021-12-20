Billy Conway, the drummer for Morphine, has died of cancer at the age of 65, 22 years after the band’s singer Mark Sandman died on stage.

Billy Conway, the drummer for Morphine, died of cancer at the age of 65, 22 years after Mark Sandman, the band’s singer, died on stage.

On Monday, Conway’s bandmate Jeffrey Foucault confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

“We are devastated to learn that our brother, Morphine drummer Billy Conway, has passed,” the band Vapors of Morphine, which was founded by the remaining members of the original Morphine group, said in a statement on Facebook.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Mark Sandman, Dana Colley, and Jerome Deupree formed the American rock band in 1989 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

During Deupree’s absence, Conway often filled in for him, though they did play together on occasion.

