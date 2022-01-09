Billy Crudup of The Morning Show reveals William H Macy told him that you have to fake it sometimes.

Billy Crudup of The Morning Show reveals that William H Macy advised him to fake it sometimes.

Billy Crudup, star of the Apple TV(plus) original series The Morning Show, said that genuine reactions and emotions don’t always come naturally, and that you sometimes have to fake it.

The scene in Crudup’s film Rudderless where he had to “fake it until you make it” occurred during what should have been an especially emotional scene.

Crudup portrayed a father who has lost his son in a car accident.

When the cameras started rolling on a memorial scene, he said nothing came to him.

Finally, director William H Macy had to step in and explain why it’s preferable to fake it rather than force it.

On The Off Camera Show, Crudup discussed how anyone can “get the yips.”

“The movie that inspired me to play guitar and sing more was directed by William H Macy,” he said, referring to Rudderless.

He recalled, “There was a scene where my character just completely broke down.”

“And so, usually, my approach is to just arrive at the moment and let your body respond in the way that it responds,” she says.

“And, more often than not, something comes up later on, whether it’s of interest or not,” he added.

“However, this is not always the case.

You get into your head, feel self-conscious, and occasionally get the yips.

You know how to make a putt as a golfer.

But all of a sudden, you’ve dropped the ball, and everything appears strange.”

Crudup recalled a scene in which he was supposed to be overcome with emotion, but nothing happened.

“So, in Rudderless, we’re doing this scene, and I walk up to like a memorial,” he explained.

“And I’m waiting, staring at it, and taking a deep breath.”

And that’s the extent of the emotion.”

“As a result, I’m going to recommend that you cut.”

Retrace your steps and repeat the process.

“Cut! We’re going to do it again,” Crudup said. “Why are those people looking at me, and why or why is Bill staring at me? Why is he pacing?

At this point, Macy realized that Crudup’s acting was the only way to get through the scene.

“I go back and Bill appears at a certain point,” Crudup explained.

“Hey, hey, so I think you’re going to have to fake it,” he says quietly, and I say, “Understood boss.”

He admitted that raw emotion isn’t always available.

“That’s the place where the…

