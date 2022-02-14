Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner on making When Harry Met Sally: ‘Nora Ephron interviewed me like a journalist.’

The director and star of a film with no plot tell Scott Meslow how they made romantic comedy history.

Historians could hardly do better than the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan in 1984, when Nora Ephron and Rob Reiner sat down for one of the most memorable lunches in Hollywood history.

Despite the presence of Reiner’s producing partner Andrew Scheinman, who acted as a chaperone, this was the professional equivalent of a blind date.

Ephron, who is the daughter of two Hollywood screenwriters, had a busy year prior.

She co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for the biographical drama Silkwood and published her first novel, Heartburn, a fictionalized version of her break-up and divorce from Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein.

Rob Reiner, the son of TV comedy legend Carl Reiner, rose to prominence in the 1970s as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in the US sitcom All in the Family, and directed his first film, This Is Spinal Tap, in 1984.

This meeting began on a shaky note.

“They told me about a movie idea they had for a lawyer,” Ephron remembered.

“It didn’t pique my interest in the least, and I couldn’t understand why they’d linked it to me.”

She informed them that she was not interested.

With no pressing business to discuss, Ephron used her skills as a journalist to pass the time by asking deep, probing, and sometimes intensely personal questions.

The conversation quickly shifted to Scheinman, a perennial bachelor, and Reiner, who had recently divorced.

Ephron wanted to know “what it’s really like to be a single man,” which meant “what single men are really thinking.”

Something in the conversation sparked my interest.

The trio met again a month later.

Reiner had an idea: if the seemingly minor but crucial differences between men and women were so interesting to all three of them, why not make a film about it?

When Harry Met Sally, which was released five years later, was largely inspired by Ephron’s ability to draw on and then use the raw, messy material from other people’s lives.

“She interviewed us like a journalist, jotted down all of our ideas, and.

