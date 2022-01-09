Billy Gardell, star of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ hosted a game show with Todd Newton, a Bob Barker protégé.

Bob Hearts Abishola and Mike andamp; Mollystar Billy Gardell are mostly known for their roles in sitcoms.

The actor has collaborated with Chuck Lorre on a number of occasions, but he has also hosted game shows.

Todd Newton, a mentoree of Price Is Right host Bob Barker, co-hosted Monopoly Millionaires Club with the Bob Hearts Abishola actor.

While most fans recognize Billy Gardell as Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) husband nowadays, in 2015, he was best known as the new host of Monopoly Millionaires Club.

And the comedian was giddy with anticipation at the time.

In 2015, Gardell told Variety, “I wanted the biggest game show on television.”

“In Las Vegas, they built a 50,000-square-foot LED stage, and it’ll be the biggest cash game show on television.”

Contestants could win up to (dollar)100,000 in a single episode, or (dollar)1 million.”

Todd Newton, a Bob Barker protégé, was a co-host with the Bob Hearts Abishola actor.

Newton rose to prominence as the host of The Price Is Right Live!, a stage adaptation of the game show.

Newton was considered to replace Barker as host of The Price Is Right, but Drew Carrey was chosen instead.

“I was born and raised in St. Louis,” says the author.

In 2021, Newton told the Columbus Dispatch, “Louis and I grew up in a house that loved Bob Barker during the day and Johnny Carson at night.”

While many of Gardell’s projects lasted several years, such as Bob Hearts Abishola, which was renewed for a third season in 2022, Monopoly Millionaires Club, which he co-hosted with Bob Barker mentoree, did not.

When it came to hosting game shows, Newton, on the other hand, had only one goal in mind.

Newton explained, “I was always surrounded by these iconic hosts before I even knew what that term meant.”

“I just realized that by being themselves, these guys were entertaining millions of people.”

The cancellation of the show was announced in early 2016, with the final episode airing in the spring of that year.

Gardell would go on to star in Young Sheldon and in Bob Hearts Abishola with Olowofoyeku, while Newton, a protégé of Bob Barker, continued to host The Price Is Right Live!

Newton continued hosting game shows while Gardell returned to CBS sitcoms.

