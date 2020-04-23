Billy Porter Calls on Fashion Fans to Recreate the Met Gala’s Most Iconic Looks

The show must go on!

Billy Porter is blessing fashion divas with a fun, fabulous and fierce Instagram challenge. The Pose star and style icon joined forces with Vogue to invite people to take part in the Met Gala Challenge.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges,” Porter lively expressed in a video, posted on Vogue‘s Instagram. “Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home.”

He added, “It can be Rihanna, it can be [Lady] Gaga, it could be… me. But you best be creative!”

Revealing the details of the challenge, he said: “You have ’til May 3rd to enter. Post with… #MetGalaChallenge. You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling.”

So if you’ve been waiting for the magazine to see your designs inspired by the legendary lewks from the Met Ball over the years, now is the time to shine.

Back in mid-March, tears were shed and hearts were broken back, after it was announced that the annual affair would be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 4 with the theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Anna Wintour shared at the time. “In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

It was previously announced that Emma Stone and Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquière. And of course, Anna.

On Wednesday, the legendary editor-in-chief spoke to Naomi Campbell on her YouTube channel to further discuss the tough decision she had to make over cancelling the Met Gala.

“We had to think of the health and the safety of everybody. The museum had made the decision that it was going to be closed until the beginning of July,” Anna shared. “Of course, it’s a magical night I care deeply about, and we raise much-needed funds for the costume institute.”

She said she hopes the exhibition will open in October, so people can still enjoy what Andrew Bolton (the Head Curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute) has put together.

“The exhibition is called About Time and it really examines how the past influences the present and how we reinvent fashion over and over again,” she continued. “And how we are rooted in our past. I can’t think of an exhibition subject that would be more timely than what we have right now.”

“I think what everybody is thinking about right now is: what is fashion when we emerge? … We need creativity,” Anna added.

Luckily, Porter’s latest challenge will give style aficionados a chance to have their own fashion fantasy and relive their favorite Met Gala ensembles.

Because if there’s thing that’s certain: this pandemic won’t stop us from being our most fabulous selves.