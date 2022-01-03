Bindi Irwin shares a touching video of her daughter Grace learning a new skill.

Grace Powell, the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, had a hard time learning a new skill.

Grace can be seen blowing raspberries while fidgeting with a remote in a video posted to Instagram by Irwin on Sunday.

“Feelings.

“Grace, I adore you,” Irwin wrote in the video’s caption.

“Are you trying to figure out how to use it?” Irwin inquires before her little girl tosses it in her face.

Irwin tells her daughter, “Sorry, it’s so difficult to figure out.”

“Sorry, there are a lot of buttons on it.”

Before the video ends, Grace takes the remote and plays with it a little more.

Irwin’s husband took to the comments section to explain his daughter’s reaction.

In the comments, he stated, “Definitely my genes coming through here.”

Irwin and Powell spent the final days of the holidays with their daughter.

On the 12th of December,

The proud parents shared a sweet selfie of their smiling baby girl on December 30.

“This year’s best gift.”

They wrote, ”

“Irwin Powell, the Grace Warrior.”

The wildlife conservationist also posted a time lapse video of her daughter from 2021 on the same day.

“It’s been the most incredible blessing to watch you grow this year.”

You are one of my favorite people.

She captioned the sweet video, “Forever.”

“My favorite part of life,” Powell wrote.

Irwin and Powell married in 2020 and welcomed their first child in March of 2021.

This season of the family’s show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, will feature Little Grace.

The proud mother gushes over her daughter’s achievements in the trailer.

“I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and]a new challenge,” Irwin says, later adding, “I’ve never worried so much in my life because I want her to be completely healthy and happy all of the time.”

But I’m also happier than I’ve ever been simply being with my family and spending time with them.”

